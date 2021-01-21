Dison Family Dentistry Announces 10% Discount for Seniors

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- More than half of all American seniors haven't been to the dentist in the last year. They skip visits, for the most part, because they can't afford them.* To help ease these concerns, Dison Family Dentistry announces a 10% discount for all patients 65 and older.



Regular visits with a dentist are crucial for seniors. During routine appointments, dentists at Dison Family Dentistry can:



- Clean plaque.

- Apply cavity prevention tools.

- Address cavities.



More than 30 percent of seniors 75 and older have no remaining teeth at all.** Preventive care could help these adults live with their natural teeth throughout the lifespan.



Those with just one or two vulnerable teeth could benefit from dental crowns applied by Dison Family Dentistry. These devices are included as part of the discount program.



"We use dental crowns to cover broken or cracked teeth, and unfortunately, that's a common issue for our senior patients," says Julia Dison from Dison Family Dentistry. "A crown could be the solution that someone needs to feel comfortable smiling widely once more."



Plenty of seniors also express interest in facial cosmetics. These tools help to ease wrinkles and discoloration, and they work as an exceptional counterpart to regular dental care.



Researchers say the three most popular minimally invasive procedures that interest seniors include:



- Botox injections.

- Juvederm and other dermal fillers.

- Chemical peels.***



All three of these procedures are available at Dison Family Dentistry, and they're included in the discount program.



"We know that plenty of our senior patients are interested in looking as healthy and youthful as they can. Adding these facial cosmetics options helps us give our patients all the solutions they need," the Dison Family Dentistry Julia Dison explains. "We offer all of these treatments in our office, and they work quickly. Our patients have really appreciated them."



The 10% discount applies to all services for patients 65 and older. The offer isn't combinable with other offers. But patients who use Care Credit or another credit card can get an additional 5% discount. Contact Dison Family Dentistry for all of the details.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Located in South Florida, Dison Family Dentistry offers pediatric dentistry, adult dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry services. The office is open Monday through Friday to serve patients. And with its central location in the Intracostal Mall in North Miami Beach, it's easy to get connected. New patients are always welcome, and referrals are appreciated.



Source: AARP

Source: National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research

Source: AARP