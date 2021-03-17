Dison Family Dentistry Announces Dental Implant Restoration Innovations

North Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Dison Family Dentistry, a leader in the dental implant restoration space, is proud to announce new innovations. It's hoped that these steps will help far more patients within Miami.



Dental implants are made to replace teeth that have broken, crumbled, or fallen out altogether. Implants are strong, but they're not as tough as healthy teeth you're born with.



It's not uncommon for patients to need dental implant restoration just a few years after the originals were inserted.



"This is something we find really alarming," says Dr Julia Dison from Dison Family Dentistry. "We know that many patients are so disappointed when they need another invasive procedure after they just completed their first."



Dental implant restoration innovations can help. The new procedures and tools used in Dison Family Dentistry could help some patients avoid another failure.



"We offer our patients a lot information about how to care for their implants," Dr Julia Dison says. "We talk with them about how tea and coffee can discolor their implants, and we explain how hard candies and treats can cause fractures and breaks. These conversations are critical."



But the office uses modern tools that can help to resist fractures and breakages. And surgical techniques can help ensure that the implants are rooted firmly into bone, so they can handle the shearing actions you'll go through with each bite.



Surgical techniques can vary from patient to patient, as the team matches their approach to the dental health of clients.



"Some of our patients need different approaches due to underlying gum or bone health issues," Dr Julia Dison says. "But we're always seeking out the latest data and keeping abreast of the research, so we can give our clients the best surgery we know of right now."



Dental implant restoration begins with an evaluation, and surgeries are scheduled accordingly.



"We always want to assess your oral health before we start replacing implants," Dr Julia Dison says. "But we can usually get those procedures scheduled fairly close to your evaluation appointment."



Dison Family Dentistry claims to offer the best dental implant dentist in the Miami region. Interested patients can schedule an appointment online.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Often called the best dentist in Miami Beach, Florida, Dr. Julia Dison founded Dison Family Dentistry in 2004. Available services include full-mouth rehabilitation, cosmetic dentistry services, oral surgery, and pediatric dentistry. Offices are located within the Intracoastal Mall. Emergency services are available around the clock. Find out more online.