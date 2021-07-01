Dison Family Dentistry Announces Gum Treatment Services in North Miami

North Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Dison Family Dentistry is proud to announce that they are now providing a range of gum treatment services in North Miami.



Gum treatment is the management of inflammation in the mouth. It offers a safe and efficient path to recovery for those who are living with chronic tooth and gum pain or injury.



"Gum treatment services are the most effective way to address ongoing issues with tooth sensitivity, bleeding gums, or injury. No quick fix will provide a solution," says a representative of Dison Family Dentistry.



Most dentists do not have the ability to address serious and chronic gum diseases, injuries, or other issues, but Dison Family Dentistry goes well beyond basic dental care.



"It's not uncommon to go see your family dentist and get handed a referral to a specialist if you are diagnosed with gum disease or serious gum issues," says the representative. "Here, we can fully evaluate the issue and create a treatment plan. In some cases, we can get started right away. At the very least, we can begin to mitigate the pain associated with the gum injury and help patients get on the road to recovery."



Gum treatments can take the form of routine care and maintenance to reduce inflammation and clean out bacterial debris, or they can come in the form of acute care to address an emergent issue.



These are some of the more intensive gum treatments available at Dison Family Dentistry:

Gum grafting

Identification and evaluation of oral lesions

Soft tissue biopsy of oral lesions on gums

Surgery to treat gum disease

By taking care of your gums as a matter of course and addressing any acute issues as soon as they arise, patients can ensure that their mouths remain a healthy place for their teeth for decades to come.



Acute and routine gum care and treatment are now available at Dison Family Dentistry in North Miami. Call (305) 600-5454 to schedule an appointment any time.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Located in North Miami, Dison Family Dentistry offers gum treatment services in addition to a wide range of endodontic, periodontal, and routine dental care. Learn more about the office and available services on their website.