Dison Family Dentistry Announces Introductory Exam Pricing

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The team at Dison Family Dentistry is proud to announce new, low-cost introductory patient pricing. For a short time, an appointment for new patients that includes an exam, cleaning, and x-rays will come with a low price of $99.



"We know that high costs can keep some people away from the dentist," says Dr Julia Dison from Dison Family Dentistry. "People mainly think of cosmetic family dentistry when they think of our clinic, but we perform routine care too. And we don't want anyone to stay away because they think they can't afford it."



Researchers say about 70 percent of people skip needed dental care due to costs. Those missed appointments can lead to cosmetic concerns in time, and when they do, the price can go up.



"People who come to see us when the damage is minimal often need minimally invasive treatments like polishing," says Dr Julia Dison. "We have one of the best cosmetic dentists around, and she can repair almost anything that's wrong in your mouth. But when treatment is delayed, she has more work to do. And that can come with a higher price tag."



The introductory pricing package includes all of this:



- A thorough exam

- Photography of the mouth

- Gum disease screening

- Oral cancer screening

- Cleaning, including polishing

- Low radiation x-rays



"All of this work is performed by our cosmetic dentist. Miami residents know she's one of the best out there, so patients are in good hands," Dr Julia Dison says.



Without the discount, this exam package costs about $250.



"Our cosmetic family dentistry practice has been in business for years, and we have a loyal client base," Dr Julia Dison says. "We don't want anyone to feel left out, so we're extending this pricing to our existing customers too, just to thank them for working with us."



If a major problem is discovered during the exam, treatments are available. The cosmetic family dentistry practice offers full services, including veneers, whitening, and more.



"We say that these are cosmetic procedures, and while they can make you look better, they can also help the integrity of your teeth," Dr Julia Dison says. "You'll have stronger teeth ready to handle the next challenge. That's our focus."



Discount pricing is available now. Patients should call to make an appointment and mention the deal.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Located in Miami, the Dison Family Dentistry team offers a full suite of services for adults and children. Recently, the team expanded services to include facial cosmetic services. Julia Dison, DDS, founded the clinic, and she continues to serve patients today. Find out more about the clinic online.