"Dispatches from the Swinging Door Saloon," a New Book of Passionate Poetry, Now on Kickstarter!

Dispatches From The Swinging Door Saloon is a book of poems by McNair, featuring themes from a decade-long bender inside heaven's dive bar. McNair drew on experiences from a decade of drinking, reading and writing in dark bars. Inspiration to continue writing, and to ultimately self-publish, came in late 2019 after McNair attended a workshop with poet Billy Collins in Southampton, New York. Collins selected McNair to attend after receiving submissions of old poems he originally wrote on barstools at The Swinging Door Saloon in Tustin, California.



A self-publication, the poems in Dispatches From The Swinging Door Saloon cover common themes from the "lost decade" of McNair's life and promise to resonate with readers across the world.



The first Dispatches From The Swinging Door Saloon books are expected to ship worldwide in early August 2020.



Supporters around the world can support Dispatches From The Swinging Door Saloon by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter.



About Randall McNair

Randall McNair is a poet from Alameda, California, who has spent the last 20 years writing on cocktail napkins in dark bars. In late 2019, he began submitting his work for publication and is now committed to self-publishing his best poems for the world to enjoy. Most recently, three of his poems were selected for Blood & Bourbon Issue #6, and his popular piece, "Writer Passes," was published in the Spring 2002 edition of Rip Rap. He has previously workshopped with poets that include Sharon Olds, Billy Collins, Clive Matson, Paul Corman-Roberts and others.



