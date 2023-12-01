Dispersing Agents Market Size, Share, Trends, Report, Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- The report "Dispersing Agents Market by Type (Waterborne, Waterborne), Structure (Anionic, Nonionic, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Cationic, Amphoteric), End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" The global dispersing agents market will grow to USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 7.1 billion in 2022. The advantages offered in terms of economy and emission control have made these dispersing agents important for any process or application in the industry, which leads to a high growth rate of dispersing agents market, globally. The factors that drive growth in the dispersing agents market include growing demand from current and emerging end-use industries, prolific demand from the oil & gas industry, rising environmental concern, increasing demand for efficiency, development, and modernization of infrastructure.



Waterborne is the largest dispersing agents type of dispersing agents market in 2021.

Waterborne dispersing agents accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market, in 2021. The rising awareness among consumers regarding hazardous chemicals used in the paints & coatings end-use industry has catalyzed the demand for waterborne agents. Owing to the tightening of regulations over VOC content, the end-users are forced to either use additives that help in reducing the VOC content or shift to waterborne dispersing agents.



Construction is the largest dispersing agents type of dispersing agents market in 2021.

The construction end-use industry segment led the dispersing agents market, both in terms of value and volume, in 2021. This is owing to the increasing use of dispersing agents to liquefy the flowing concrete and act as a liquefying agent on flowing concrete and as an air-entraining agent in lightweight concrete. The construction industry is growing rapidly, particularly in the emerging markets of the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, due to various factors, such as better economic growth, and higher incomes to buy new homes. Residential construction has seen rapid growth in the past few years, and the market is projected to grow during the next decade. Increasing urbanization and housing facilities have surged the demand for dispersing agents in the construction end-use industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for dispersing agents during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the dispersing agents market in terms of value, in 2021. The development of the market is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investment across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. Key players are expanding their production facilities in Asia Pacific, especially China and India. The advantages of shifting production to the region are the low cost of production and the ability to better cater to the emerging local markets).



The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Altana AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Dow Inc. (US), Croda International Plc. (UK), Solvay SA (Belgium), LANXESS AG (Germany), Elementis Plc. (Germany), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Clariant AG (Switzerland) and others .



"BASF SE (Germany) and Arkema SA (France) are the Key Players in the Dispersing Agents Market"



BASF SE engages in the production and sales of a wide range of chemicals and intermediate solutions. The company operates its business through seven segments, namely, chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, agricultural solutions, and others. It offers dispersing agents through the industrial solutions segment. BASF SE has subsidiaries in 90 countries and operates 6 alliance/group sites and 232 additional production sites worldwide. It primarily operates in Europe and has an active presence in North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.



- In September 2021, BASF and Sanyo Chemical signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic collaboration of polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) development. The two parties aim to jointly develop and produce innovative products with strong sustainability contributions.



Arkema SA is a major player in specialty materials and intermediates with applications in diversified end markets, such as building & construction, consumer goods, paints & coatings, automotive & transportation, electronics & energy, and nutrition & water. The company is operating its business in four segments, namely adhesive solutions, advanced materials, coating solutions, and intermediates. The company offers dispersing agents through the coating solutions segment. It has more than 1,600 researchers working in 15 research centers worldwide. Arkema SA has its presence in 55 countries with 147 production sites in the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



