Dispersing Agents Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The report “Dispersant / Dispersing Agent Market, by End-User Industries (Construction, Paint & Coating, Pulp & Paper, Detergent, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical) & Geography - Trends & Forecast to 2018”, defines and segments the global dispersing agent market with an analysis and forecast of the volume consumed and revenue generated. The dispersing agent consumption will grow from an estimated 3,960 KT in 2013 to 5,475 KT by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Browse 115 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 266 pages and in-depth TOC on "Dispersant / Dispersing Agent Market, by End-User Industries (Construction, Paint & Coating, Pulp & Paper, Detergent, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical) & Geography - Trends & Forecast to 2018".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dispersants-market-1145.html



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The dispersing agents market is mainly driven by growing demand for end-user industries such as construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, detergents, oil & gas, agriculture, and pharmaceutical. The rising need for infrastructure drives the consumption of dispersing agents in the construction industry. Similarly, accelerating development in the infrastructure and automotive sector has resulted in an expansion of the market for dispersing agents in the paints & coatings industry. The oil & gas industry will show a rapid growth with increasing demand from the automobile and energy sector.



The dispersing agents market is fragmented and has an immense potential to attract various small and big level industry players. It experiences a huge surge, especially in Asia-Pacific, due to its flourishing infrastructure sector. It is the highest growing market, followed by Europe and North America that drives the global consumption of dispersing agents.



New product development is the major growth strategy adopted by market players. Most of the companies are engaged in developing new and improved products to meet the rising demand from end-user industries so as to increase their dispersing agents business. The companies also expand their operations and production capacities to new regions through capacity and geographic expansions.



The report forecasts revenue of the dispersing agents market and its various sub-markets with respect to main regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The report segments the dispersing agents market by end-user industries such as construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, detergents, oil & gas, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and other end-user industries. It also focuses on company analysis and metrics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and winning imperatives.



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