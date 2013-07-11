Display Lighting Are Appointed APPROVED SUPPLIERS to the Company of Master Jewellers

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Display Lighting is delighted to announce that it has been appointed as the first approved supplier of lighting for The Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ). CMJ is the largest buying group for retailers of watches and jewellery in the UK and Ireland; established in 1980 to support independent jewellery retailers across the UK.



Display Lighting will be showcasing their latest lighting products for the illumination and display of jewellery including window lighting, cabinet lighting and showcase lighting at the CMJ Event in August 2013.



Managing Director, Paul Breedon comments "We are delighted to be appointed as an approved supplier of lighting to CMJ. It is a huge honour and culminates 20 years’ experience developing a range of lighting specifically designed to match the needs of jewellers and jewellery retailers."



Website URL: http://www.display-lighting.com/



Contact Details:

Simone Breedon

enquiries@display-lighting.com

+44 (0)161 207 3355

Display Lighting Ltd

Cedar Technology Centre

Atlantic Street, Altrincham

Cheshire, WA14 5DZ, UK