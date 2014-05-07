Display Material Market Worth $50.63 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- According to the new market research report "Display Materials Market by Technology (OLED, LED, TFT-LCD, LED-LCD, Plasma, LCOS, DLP), Application (Conventional, 3D, Transparent, Flexible), by Material (Metal Oxide, a-Silicon, LTPS, PET, PEN, Photonic Crystals) & by Geography - Global Forecast to 2013 - 2020", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Display Materials Market is projected to cross $50 Billion by 2020, growing at a moderate CAGR from 2013 to 2020.



Browse more than 44 market data tables with 51 figures spread through 264 pages and in-depth TOC on "Display Materials Market by Technology (OLED, LED, TFT-LCD, LED-LCD, Plasma, LCOS, DLP), Application (Conventional, 3D, Transparent, Flexible), by Material (Metal Oxide, a-Silicon, LTPS, PET, PEN, Photonic Crystals) & by Geography - Global Forecast to 2013 - 2020"

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The last decade witnessed a well-paced transformation in the display technology market. Displays have evolved from CRT to Plasma Display (PDP), and from PDP to LCD and LED. The latest display type is OLED. In the last quarter of 2013, the flexible display smartphones have hit the market; with tablets to follow soon after. Laptops and TVs are also expected to follow the trend of smartphones and tablets, while OLED-based televisions have also been introduced by electronics manufacturing giants such as Samsung and LG. All these developments have created demand for better and more stable materials to be used in these displays. The use of IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) and photonic crystals is an example.



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The analysis shows that the total display materials market is projected to reach market revenue worth $50.63 billion by 2020. In terms of the technological segments, materials for TFT-LCD displays accounted for the largest market revenue, worth $25.00 billion, while materials for plasma displays accounted for the least market share, in 2012. Moreover, OLED materials market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2012 to 2020. In terms of the application segment, materials in conventional application sector accounted for the largest market revenue, while materials in the ‘transparent application’ sector recorded the least market revenue, in 2012. The APAC region commanded the largest market share in terms of revenue. However, Asia-Pacific and ROW are likely to grow at the highest CAGR.



The characteristics and features of some of the emerging displays, such as flexible, rollable and bendable displays, are acting as the biggest drivers for the dielectric materials market. This emerging display market possesses some of the most unique distinct features such as sleekness, rollability/flexibility, and ruggedness, and thus, these displays can be utilized in most of the industries.



The display materials market is segmented into four categories that include materials, technology, application, and geography. This report divides the overall market into four main geographical segments, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. APAC contributes more to the market growth as compared to the other regions. The demand for the display materials is mainly from APAC, most of the demand comes, from China and Japan.



The leading companies in the display materials market covered in the report are BASF SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Samsung Corning Precision Materials (South Korea), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Kolon Industries (South Korea), Materion Corporation(U.S.), Honeywell Electronic Materials (U.S.),Polyera Corporation (U.S.), Merck Performance Materials (Germany),Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan) Universal Display Corporation (U.S.),and Tecnisco (Japan).



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