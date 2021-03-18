New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Display Panel Market is expected to grow from USD 57.13 billion in 2019 to USD 114.16 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2019 to 2026. Rising demand for large-sized OLED panels for television and the demand for public & commercial display panels are the factors driving the market.



Demand for OLED and quantum dot LCD displays and other emerging technologies such as micro-LED and true quantum dot are expected to boost the market for display panels' providers in the future.Rising demand for flexible displays for smartphones and increasing expenditure on R&D are also driving the market.



However, the decrease in Average Selling Price (ASP) and revenues due to overcapacity obstructs the growth of the market.



Key players within Display Panel market are:



Sharp Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), HannStar Display Corporation (Taiwan), Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (Taiwan), and others.



For this report, the market has been segmented by testing type, service, endpoint interface, organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.



The Display Panel Market by Product-Type



LED

OLED

Others



The Display Panel Market by Size



Small

Medium

Large



The Display Panel Market by Farm Factor



Flat

Flexible



The Display Panel Market by Resolution



8K

4K

WQHD

FHD

HD

Others



The Display Panel Market by End-Use Application



TV

Desktop Monitor

Notebook PC

Tablet

Mobile Phone

Automotive

Digital Signage

Others



Display Panel Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Display Market is segmented on the basis of Product-Type into LCD, OLED, and others. OLED market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 68.29% during the forecast period, largely driven by the rising demand for smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets.



Large size (above 10-inch) display panels market is expected to remain the major market during the forecast period. Small and medium size (<=10-inch) display panels market is expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to large-size panels during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mobile phones, automotive, smartwatches and tablets are the factors responsible for the small and medium-sized display market.



Asia-Pacific holds the largest market in 2018 with a share of 75.59%, followed by Europe and North America. Several OEM and display panel manufacturers are based in the Asia-Pacific region. With the rising applications of display panels in numerous applications, especially in medical & industrial equipment and automotive, the markets in Europe and North America are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.31% and 7.50%, respectively from 2019 to 2026.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026



Chapter 3. Display Panel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



3.1. Display Panel Market Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Display Panel Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

3.3. Display Panel Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing use of mobile devices and technologies

3.3.1.2. Digitalized transformation of testing



Continued…



