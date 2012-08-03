Display Sales Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary of Online Store and 46 Years in Business

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Banner, flag and holiday decoration sales company Display Sales proudly announces that they are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their online store. Over its 46 years of operation, the privately-held, women-owned company has grown into an industry leader in the sales of flags, banners, holiday items and a wide variety of accessories.



All across America, cities, towns, retailers, colleges, businesses and families have called on Minnesota-based Display Sales for flags, banners, trade show display items and Christmas decorations of every conceivable type. As the company has grown into an industry leader, they added an online presence and catalog to make shopping from anywhere in the world a simple experience. Recently, the company proudly announced that they have reached the ten year mark for their online store. “We have seen our business steadily grow since it began in 1966, and things only accelerated when we added an online presence ten years ago,” said Display Sales Owner Nancy Peterson.



Display Sales banner items include a wide variety of banner hardware for all types of banners. They have a variety of fall, winter, spring and summer banner designs, holiday designs, and stock banners. Their deep selection of flags include U.SA, states, military and service, religious, historic, international and message flags. Customers can also find flag accessories, hardware and poles as well as decorating and bunting.



Their broad selection of holiday decorations includes bulbs and light sets, sockets and clips, LED replacement bulbs, mini lights, rope lights, pole decorations, and bulk wiring. Display Sales also has a wide variety of trees, bells and bows, garland and pole wraps, holiday décor, mounting hardware, wreaths and much more. Their recruiting and trade show items include banner stands, table covers, lit racks, processional and podium banners as well as tabletop displays. Customers are encouraged to visit the Jane’s Attic section of their online store to find sale priced items that are overstocked, discontinued or special order products that are not shown in their catalogs.



Shoppers enjoy a safe secure checkout experience and may use a variety of credit card payment options. Orders ship in 2-3 business days UPS or next day/second day air. Display Sales experts are available by email or phone to assist online shoppers, and the online store also has a variety of useful articles on flags and flag etiquette as well as customer testimonials. “We constantly strive to operate ethically and fairly with our customers and employees while providing quality products at great prices,” said Peterson. “It is that combination that has enabled us to celebrate 46 years in business and our tenth anniversary for our online store.” For more information, please visit http://displaysales.com



About Display Sales

