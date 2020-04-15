Disposable and Reusable Masks Market 2020 COVID-19 Changing-Dynamics, Growth and Overview 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Masks can prevent harmful substance in the air and keep healthy respiration. Masks are widely used in various industries like medical, oil & gas, chemical, construction and mining. As the air pollution is getting worse and worse, masks are also used in daily life.



3M, Honeywell, Moldex, Kimberly-clark, Uvex, KOWA, Shanghai Dasheng, CM, Te yin, Gerson, DACH, Sinotextiles, SAS Safety Corp



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Disposable and Reusable Masks during the forecast period. The Disposable and Reusable Masks market in this region is primarily driven by the growing demand for respiratory protection, especially from China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries, with huge investments in construction and industrial sectors in this region, which may bring huge air pollution.

The worldwide market for Disposable and Reusable Masks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1330 million US$ in 2024, from 1080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Disposable and Reusable Masks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



N Series Mask, P Series Mask, Medical Mask, Others



Industrial Use, Medical Use, Daily Use







Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



