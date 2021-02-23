New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market was valued at USD 142.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 391.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4%. Disposable Blood Pressure cuffs are increasingly adopted by hospitals and clinics due to the high incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). The single-patient one-time use of blood pressure cuffs is designed specially to avoid cross-contamination. Several Disposable BP cuffs have been developed to meet the varying needs of patients and medical facilities.



High incidence of Hypertension & HAIs, aging population, obesity & sedentary lifestyle, product launches and increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs during forecast period.



This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market.



Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2239



Some of the dominant and influential players in the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market are:



Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips, Toshiba, Hitachi, and Shimadzu.



The market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.



Key highlights of the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Reports:



The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market on the basis of Product Type, end use, and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Neonatal Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

Pediatric Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

Adult Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Healthcare Centers

Homecare settings

Academic and Research institutions



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2239



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 13.3 % and 13.1% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of hypertension across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions



-As of 2018, Healthcare settings is the dominating Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs which holds 42.7% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions



-Homecare settings is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 14.1%.



-Adult Disposable BP Cuffs product type segment was valued at USD 55.4 million and is expected reach USD 149.8 million by 2026



-Europe is the second largest region in terms of revenue generation after North America and was valued at USD 44.6 Million in 2018



-Associated side effects related to Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs and lack of favourable reimbursement policies globally…Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increasing incidences of Hospital Acquired Infections



Chapter 4. Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework



Continue….



Leave a Query: https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/2239



Reasons to buy this market intelligence report:



Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.



Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.



Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.



Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.



Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.



Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.



Niche market segments and regions.



Browse Related Reports:



Kidney Function Tests Market Analysis, By Product Type, By Type and Forecasts to 2027



Hemophilia Market Analysis, By Type, By Product, By Treatment Type, By Therapy Type and Forecasts to 2027



Also, the customizations are available for this report and can be availed by the purchaser. The customizations can be made on the basis of the selected regions or participants.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.