Top players in Global Disposable Cups Market are:

FrugalPac limited (United Kingdom), Eco Products Inc. (United States), Pactiv (United States), Solo Cup Company (United States), Greiner Packaging GmBh (Austria), Dart Container Corporation (United States), ConverPack (United States), Berry Global (United States), James Cropper Plc. (United Kingdom), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)



Brief Overview on Disposable Cups

Disposable cups are cups designed to dispose after single use. Disposable cup types include paper cups, plastic cups and foam cups. It comes in a myriad of materials, styles, sizes and colors. These cups are used to keep hot or cold beverages like coffee, tea etc. The main raw material used for making paper cups is wood and polystyrene cups are made from oil. The demand for disposable cups originating from IT companies, educational institutions, food canteens, industrial canteens, coffee or tea shop and others.



Disposable Cups Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Paper (Air Pocket Insulated, Poly-Coated Paper, Post-Consumer Fiber, Sustainable and Wax-Coated Paper), Plastic (Compostable, Hard Wall, Polystyrene and Post-Consumer), Foam (Standard Foam and Thin-Wall Polystyrene)), Application (Tea/Coffee Market, Food Service and Beverages Market, Household Purpose, Others), Design (Printed, Non-Printed), Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size)



Market Drivers

High Demand for Disposable Cups from Beverage Industry

Non-Toxic, Light Weight and Low Cost Of Disposable Cups



Market Trend

Demand for Eco-Friendly or Recyclable Disposable Cups



Market Challenges

Environmental Pollution Due To Non-Recyclable Disposables



Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



