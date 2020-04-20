Disposable Cups Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2030 - Greiner Packaging, Dart Container, Berry Global

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Disposable Cups Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global disposable cups market accounted for over US$14 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2030.



The growing food industry, rapid urbanization, and changing life styles have propelled the adoption of disposable cups, thereby influencing growth of the disposable cups market globally. The low cost and easy availability of the disposable cups have further contributed to market growth.



Major Key Players of the Disposable Cups Market are:

Greiner Packaging (Greiner AG), Dart Container Corporation, Berry Global Inc., F Bender Limited, Go-Pak Group, Cosmoplast, James Cropper plc, Huhtamaki Foodservice E-A-O, Frugalpac Limited, and KAP CONES, among others



Growing environmental concerns related to the growing disposable waste is encouraging several manufacturers to promote the recycling of these cups. Materials that are disposed of can be collected and further sent for recycling and then be reused. For instance, in January 2020, LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, an Italian manufacturer of coffee products launched biodegradable and recyclable cups for vending machines. These cups are manufactured using paper sourced from sustainably managed forests.



The increasing number of food canteens, industrial canteens, restaurants, coffee &tea shop, fast food outlets, supermarkets, health clubs, and offices has significantly contributed to growth of the disposable cups market. Furthermore, the increasing number of quick-service restaurants globally has led to a strong demand for disposable food packaging products including disposable cups in the market.However, disposable cups produce a lot of waste. Hence several organizations are making conscious efforts to decrease waste generation from disposable products, thereby limiting market growth to a certain extent. For instance, a new café culture is becoming popular in San Francisco wherein a large number of coffee houses are replacing paper cups with glass jars and even rental mugs.



In the end, Disposable Cups industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



