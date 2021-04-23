Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Disposable Cups Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Disposable Cups Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Disposable Cups. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are FrugalPac limited (United Kingdom), Eco Products Inc. (United States), Pactiv (United States), Solo Cup Company (United States), Greiner Packaging GmBh (Austria), Dart Container Corporation (United States), ConverPack (United States), Berry Global (United States), James Cropper Plc. (United Kingdom), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland).



Definition:

Disposable cups are cups designed to dispose of after a single-use. Disposable cup types include paper cups, plastic cups and foam cups. It comes in a myriad of materials, styles, sizes and colors. These cups are used to keep hot or cold beverages like coffee, tea etc. The main raw material used for making paper cups is wood and polystyrene cups are made from oil. The demand for disposable cups originating from IT companies, educational institutions, food canteens, industrial canteens, coffee or tea shop and others. The factors such as High Demand for Disposable Cups from the Beverage Industry and Non-Toxic, Light Weight and Low Cost Of Disposable Cups are driving the global disposable cups market. Demand for Eco-Friendly or Recyclable Disposable Cups is an ongoing trend in the market. However, Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices may hinder the market growth.

On 13th March 2019, FrugalPac limited has opened a new manufacturing facility Wrexham, Wales, to increase the production of its Frugal Cup range of fully-recyclable coffee cups. The new 18,000 square foot manufacturing site has been opened following a seven-figure investment from the company, and the facility features three dedicated production lines which will produce Frugal Cups for coffee shops in the United Kingdom.



Market Trend:

Demand for Eco-Friendly or Recyclable Disposable Cups



Market Drivers:

High Demand for Disposable Cups from Beverage Industry

High Benefits such as Non-Toxic, Light Weight and Low Cost Of Disposable Cups



Opportunities:

Growing Food and Beverage Industry Worldwide

Growing Awareness about Hygienic Products



The Global Disposable Cups Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Paper (Air Pocket Insulated, Poly-Coated Paper, Post-Consumer Fiber, Sustainable and Wax-Coated Paper), Plastic (Compostable, Hard Wall, Polystyrene and Post-Consumer), Foam (Standard Foam and Thin-Wall Polystyrene)), Application (Tea/Coffee, Food Service and Beverages, Household Purpose, Others), Design (Printed, Non-Printed), Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size)



On 1st July 2019, Berry Global Group, Inc. has announced the completion of its acquisition of RPC Group Plc (RPC). The combination of Berry and RPC creates a leading global supplier of value-added protective solutions and one of the worldâ€™s largest plastic packaging companies.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



