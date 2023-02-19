Disposable Endoscopes Market Competitive Intelligence, and Industry Analysis Forecast Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2023 -- Disposable Endoscopes Market



Disposable endoscopes are rapidly becoming a low-cost solution to the world's rising problem of infections acquired during surgical procedures. The worldwide market would be driven by the easy availability of various types of medical devices like as bronchoscopes, cystoscopes, duodenoscopes, esophagoscopes, hysteroscopes, laryngoscopes, proctoscopes, and ureteroscopes.



Other drivers driving the worldwide market include the increased prevalence of numerous chronic conditions such as cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, respiratory tract infections, and Crohn's disease, as well as the adoption of minimally invasive therapy over open operations. The prevalence of chronic illnesses and associated diagnostic rates are rising, as is the use of endoscopes for biopsy.



Furthermore, research and development operations are resulting in the creation of a variety of novel items through changes. To make the endoscope device stronger than its competitors, key manufacturers are aggressively employing a huge variety of novel materials such as silicone, polyurethane, and rubber.

Market Growth and Future Apprehension:



As per the research report published by USD Analytics, the global "Disposable Endoscopes Market" will expand at a CAGR 21.26% from 2023 to 2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



-Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases



Because of the high functionality and utility of disposable endoscopes, the global market is expected to provide an opportunistic view. Endoscopic, minimally invasive, and keyhole surgery are the surgical procedures of the future. The prevalence of chronic illnesses and their identification necessitates diagnostics, which opens up the possibility of using endoscopes. This is mostly due to cheap prices and technical breakthroughs, which are attractive qualities for innovators and manufacturers seeking to develop new goods.

Endoscopes are used in a variety of medical procedures, including ENT, pulmonary, urological, cardiology, and joint surgery. As a result, these gadgets are widely used over the world. The recent surge in potentially fatal

infectious illnesses is also propelling growth in the disposable endoscopes industry.



-Surging Adoption of Low-cost Video Capsules



Conventional endoscopes have a significant risk of recurring infections, whether acquired endogenously or exogenously. These pathogenic pathogens can contaminate endoscopic equipment as a result of incorrect reprocessing or even during a surgical session, either through the patient or the physician.



Restraining factors in Disposable Endoscopes Market:



Over the last decade, disposable endoscopes have gained popularity in the worldwide healthcare industry. The technology looks to be an additional expenditure for healthcare institutions that currently use traditional endoscopes, which may stymie the market in the coming decade.



Market Opportunities:



-Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures:



Disposable endoscopes are particularly well-suited to minimally invasive procedures, which are becoming increasingly popular among patients and healthcare providers. The disposable nature of these devices eliminates the risk of infection and ensures that the procedure is performed using a sterile instrument.



-Growing preference for disposable devices:



There is a growing preference for disposable medical devices in healthcare settings, particularly in light of concerns about infection control. Disposable endoscopes are seen as a safer and more convenient option compared to reusable devices, which must be sterilized after each use.



Market Challenges:



-High cost



The cost of disposable endoscopes can be a major barrier to adoption, particularly in developing countries where healthcare budgets are limited. As a result, these devices may be less accessible to patients in certain regions.



-Limited availability:



The disposable endoscope market is still in its early stages, and the availability of these devices may be limited in some areas. This can make it difficult for healthcare providers to access the equipment they need to

perform minimally invasive procedures.



Covid-19 Impact on Disposable Endoscopes Market:



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a worldwide impact on healthcare systems. It also has a significant influence on the market, as seen by numerous enterprises closing down their production plants and ceasing most of their activities. Furthermore, there is a potential of transmission during endoscopy, and the goal is to prevent infection among healthcare personnel while providing valuable services to patients.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Disposable Endoscopes Market is segmented based on Application, end-user, region



By Type:

- Bronchoscopy

- Arthroscopy

- Urologic endoscopy

- GI endoscopy

- ENT endoscopy

- Others



By End-User:



- Hospitals

- Diagnostics Centers

- Clinics



By Region:



- North America

- Europe

- South America

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:



The disposable endoscopes market is relatively competitive, with both domestic and international players present. Some of the leading companies that are contributing to the market's growth are



- Prosurg Inc

- AirStrip Technologies

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Parburch Medical

- OBP Medical Corporation

- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

- Flexicare Medical Limited

- Timesco Healthcare Ltd

- Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Ltd



Recent Developments:



- In July 2022 - Ambu Inc. gained 510(k) regulatory approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2022 for their Ambu aScope 5 Broncho fifth-generation sterile bronchoscopes.

- In May 2021 - The CE mark was awarded to the PENTAX Medical ONE Pulmo, a brand-new single-use bronchoscope from PENTAX Medical Europe, in May 2021. This revolutionary product provides high-quality pulmonary therapy. It is a disposable bronchoscope with increased suction power and greater picture quality.



Geographical Analysis:

North America had the highest revenue share in the disposable endoscopes market. It is due to advancements in fracture treatment, a wide range of innovative technology, and a growing public awareness of intrusive procedures. Furthermore, the region is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period because the region is highly active in the use of innovative products, and the growing geriatric population, as well as the increasing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders, among other factors, are expected to boost market growth