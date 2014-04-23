Disposable Gloves Market for Medical and Non-Medical Applications, 2013 - 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global disposable gloves market from the demand perspective, based on volume (million pieces) and revenue (USD million) from 2013 to 2019. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors of the market along with their impact over the forecast period.



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The report provides a detailed view of the disposable gloves market by analyzing the key segments: product and applications. The report segments the market into key products such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl and others as well as key applications including medical and non-medical industries which include food, cleanroom, industrial and others. In addition, the report segments the market based on key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The report further provides market volume and revenue for each product and application segment under every regional segment.



Based on disposable gloves product segments the report analyses the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes a value chain for better understanding of key players in the supply chain right from the raw material manufacturers to end users. The study analyses the market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.



The study includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global disposable gloves market. Key market participants profiled in the report include Ansell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Products, Rubberex and Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Profiles of key participants comprise key parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.



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Disposable Gloves Market: Application Segment Analysis,



Medical

Non-Medical

Food

Cleanroom

Industrial

Others



Disposable Gloves Market: Regional Segment Analysis,



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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