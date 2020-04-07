Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Disposable Incontinence Products Market will exceed USD 15 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Growing prevalence of incontinence across the world will stimulate the growth of global disposable incontinence products market in the coming years. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 13 million people suffer from urinary incontinence in the U.S. The occurrence of urinary incontinence is more prevalent in females than in males. Additionally, 10-30% of women aged between 15 to 64 years are affected by urinary incontinence as compared to 5% men. With growing incidence of urinary incontinence globally, the demand for disposable incontinence products will increase, thereby boosting the industry growth in the forthcoming period.



Rise in the geriatric population in developing regions that are more prone to develop incontinence will help the market to grow further. According to a recent research article, the incidence of incontinence increases with age. Also, factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, bladder infection, and benign prostatic hyperplasia should upsurge disposable incontinence products market over the forecast period.



However, increase in adoption of reusable incontinence products will be a limiting factor for the industry. Several merits such as discreetness, fully washable and reusability will spur the demand of reusable incontinence products. As per a recent statistic, around 20 billion sanitary products are discarded in North American landfills every year. Hence, adverse impact on the environment due to disposal of waste material will hinder the growth of disposable incontinence products market.



Protective incontinence garments held a significant revenue size and was valued at USD 7,949.8 million in 2018. These are the most commonly available product in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to rising awareness towards personal hygiene and the increasing number of geriatric population globally. Additionally, protective incontinence garments provide full protection and absorb moisture efficiently leaving the skin dry and comfortable. The garments are available for patients of any age and are specifically used for bedridden patients. Hence, the aforementioned factors will play a significant role in market growth.



The use of disposable incontinence products in urine incontinence held a significant share of 57.0% in the year 2018. Urine incontinence is the condition that occurs due to loss of bladder control, resulting in involuntary loss of urine after sneezing, laughing or coughing. Rise in the number of individuals suffering from urinary incontinence will spur the demand for disposable incontinence products, hence, leading to market growth.



Stress incontinence market segment is estimated to grow at 6.9% in the near future and will dominate the incontinence type category owing to the rise in the number of people suffering from stress incontinence. Stress incontinence is the condition of unexpected urine outflow due to pressure or sudden bladder muscle contractions. As per a recent research article, nearly 50% of women suffer from stress incontinence that is more commonly observed in young and middle-aged women. The occurrence of stress incontinence in males is rare unless they have undergone prostate surgery. The growing number of stress incontinence cases will escalate business growth in the coming years.



Disposable incontinence products for feminine hygiene held a significant share of 29.7% in 2018 and is estimated to show similar trend over the upcoming years due to rise in feminine health issues. Females are more prone to incontinence problems as compared to males; almost 60-70% of females globally suffer from urinary incontinence problem. Furthermore, an increase in various vaginal problems such as vaginal infections, vaginal irritation, and itching, vaginal discharge will increase the chances of incontinence, thereby boosting the demand of disposable incontinence products for feminine health.



Superabsorbent incontinence products held majority market share of 26.5% in the year 2018 owing to certain advantages offered by the material. Superabsorbents absorb the moisture up to 300 times more than its weight and turn into a gel. Due to high absorbing capacity, this is an ideal material for use in products meant for heavy absorption including adult diapers and female pads. Hence, the aforementioned factors will play a significant role in market growth.



Female incontinence products market dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at 6.8% over the timeframe due to the high prevalence of incontinence in females as compared to males. The occurrence of stress incontinence is observed in females after childbirth or during menopause. Furthermore, the prevalence is high in woman that have undergone multiple vaginal surgeries. Hence, increase in feminine health issues will spur the demand for incontinence products in this category.



40 to 59 years age group held a significant share of 40.9% in 2018 and is projected to show similar trend over the forthcoming years. People aged between 40 to 59 years are more prone to have incontinence due to several factors such as menopause in females, prostate surgery in males and various vaginal issues. Furthermore, aging and growing risk factors for urinary incontinence will boost the segmental growth.



Retail stores will foresee a growth of 5.6% over the forecast timeframe. Better affordability and availability of incontinence products in retail stores will impact the market growth positively. Additionally, retail stores offer a wide array of products to customers in case of emergency. Hence, the above-mentioned features will play an important role in market growth.



Hospitals as an end-use segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 3,167.7 million in 2018. The growth is attributed to the high usage of incontinence products in hospitals. Rising hospital admissions will augment the growth of hospitals in disposable incontinence products market. Additionally, incontinence products including urine bags are required in hospitals after surgeries. Increasing use of incontinence products in bedridden patients and patients on diuretics will spur the demand.



U.S. disposable incontinence products market is estimated to significant growth at 6.4% in the near future due to the growing incidence of chronic kidney disease, diabetes, mental disorders and other renal impairment diseases along with growing geriatric population. Additionally, high awareness and growing proclivity towards personalized hygiene will further boost the industry growth in the country.



China disposable incontinence products market was valued at USD 526.2 million in 2018. The growth of the market is attributed to increase in the geriatric population base and high hospital admissions. Above-mentioned factors encouraged global players to invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in the country. Additionally, several players are implementing in-store sales approaches with government campaigns and television advertisements, that will boost the market growth.



Some of the major market players involved in the global disposable incontinence products market are Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., B.Braun, Ontex, Kimberly Clark, HARTMANN among others. These players have implemented various business expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launch to increase their market footprint. For instance, in March 2017, Ontex acquired the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas. The acquisition helped Ontex to expand its product portfolio.