Disposable Latex Gloves Market-Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- The global disposable latex gloves market is expected to exceed a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. This market is experiencing a dramatic increase in market size since past few months owing to growing number of coronavirus pandemic cases. Disposable gloves are primarily seen as a protection against contamination among individuals and workplace staff. Specific products consisting of rubber are latex gloves. Gloves are disposable items used to avoid contamination between health care professionals and patients during medical tests. Test gloves are available in sizes such as XS, S, M and L size. Gloves are generally used for examination and surgery by healthcare professionals. Powdered are generally larger in size, as they are worn for a much longer period and require excellent skills. There are different advantages of latex gloves such as good skin fitness, good touch sensitiveness, economical, elasticity and strength which increase its application for a long time. Such gloves are also used in the food, hygiene, gardening and chemical industries. Numerous variants of uncontrollable gloves, including nitrile, natural rubber, neoprene and vinyl, have been developed over the last few years. Each of these variants offers different advantages compared to conventional (usually rubber) gloves and is widely used in various industries, including food services, cleanroom and industry.



Rising awareness of medical gloves' usage in the healthcare industry is a key factor to boost consciousness about health and safety measures linked to patient care and emergency response. In addition, increased use of the products in hospitals is likely to drive demand for hygiene purposes. Growth of coronavirus cases globally has enhanced the need for PPEs production due to growing shortage. Increasing utilization of gloves as a part of protection from coronavirus risk is likely to drive the product growth. As per WHO, chronic diseases account for 60% of the global burden of disease. Some of the commonly occurring diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of changing lifestyle habits, such as lack of exercise, unhealthy and untimely diets, and smoking. Global disposable latex gloves market will gain from these developments in the coming decade. The method of producing specific goods including pharmaceutical items, medications and food, requires a high degree of hygiene and handling of such objects. The demand for latex gloves is expected to rise in future because of the requirement for safety, product quality control, hygiene, and chemicals protection. In order to avoid infections and other complications, doctors, healthcare professionals and surgeons are increasing the use of latex gloves. In fact, latex gloves are required for drying and cleaning kitchen purposes. North America is leading market for the disposable latex gloves market due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for sterile gloves in this region.



The global Disposable Latex Gloves market is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, and geography. The product segment is further segmented into powdered and powder free. Based on application the market includes medical and non-medical use. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Disposable Latex Gloves market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: Semperit AG Holding, Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Supermax Corporation Berhad, Ansell Limited, Berner International GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Leboo Healthcare Products Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc., Sun Healthcare Sdn Bhd., Erenler Medikal, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.,



