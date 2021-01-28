New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The disposable masks help in preventing the spread of germs and viruses. They are extensively used by care providers and healthcare professionals while treating different types of patients. Disposable masks protect the medical professionals from inhaling toxic and harmful bacteria oozing in the form of aerosols and droplets from the patients, thus reducing the cross-contamination risk among the medical professionals and other healthcare workers. The global market for disposable masks is predicted to touch worth USD 7.06 Billion by the year 2027.



Key participants include:



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Halyard Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Uvex Group, Besco Medical Limited, SAS Safety Corporation, Medicom Group, Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd., and Kowa Company. Ltd.



Market Drivers:



The demand for disposable masks has been elevated due to the rising personal use. Increasing health awareness, growing levels of pollution, and recent fatal virus outbreaks, including the novel coronavirus, swine flu, ebola, and bird flu, have triggered the industry's demand. The COVID-19 pandemic is a primary growth factor of the market for disposable masks in the past eight months. The rapid virus spread worldwide has resulted in an exponential rise in the need for different types of masks, as the use of disposable masks has been government-mandated and advised by the WHO. Rising awareness regarding the virus spread, as well as the panic associated with the pandemic outbreak, has led to the acceptance of buying and wearing masks in several regions globally. Several renowned companies have started producing disposable masks due to the growth avenue in the industry. However, rising environmental concerns due to the high usage of disposable masks are restricting the market's growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Disposable Masks market according to Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Surgical Disposable Masks

Dust Disposable Masks

Respirator Disposable Masks



Derivative Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals & Clinic pharmacy

Online Store

Drug Store



End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospital

Industrial

Personal



Regional Analysis:



The region of Asia Pacific is dominating the industry, owing to constant expansion in the industrial sector, emphasis on worker's protection, the rising level of air pollution, favorable government regulations, geriatric population, and growing awareness regarding personal hygiene.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Disposable Masks market held a market share of USD 4.24 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Respirator Masks segment held a considerable share of the market. Though Respirator disposable masks like N95 Respirators are designed for use in healthcare settings and industrial uses. Increasing awareness about the effectiveness of these masks in preventing liquid droplets and reduction in risk of catching the virus has resulted in transcending its demand from healthcare workers to the other population that has no associated with the healthcare sector. The mentioned factor would contribute to the market share occupied by this segment, particularly in the first three quarters of 2020.



In regards to Distribution Channel, the Drug Store segment held more than 40.0% of the market in 2019. The conventional preference for this distribution channel and the scope of availing the required products on an urgent basis through drug stores, which is particularly observable during the global coronavirus pandemic, contributes to the market share held by this segment….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Disposable Masks Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Disposable Masks Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



