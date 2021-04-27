New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Disposable Masks Market Size – USD 4.24 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – The increasing demand for N-95 masks due to COVID-19 outbreak



The Global Disposable Masks market is forecast to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector is projected to witness a surging growth during the forecast period, which would be particularly observable during the first three quarters of 2020. The increasing emphasis on occupational health and safety in hazardous industries and increasing pollution are some of the long-term factors that would continuously support the growth of the sector. Awareness about individual health that results in increasing demand for disposable masks for personal use is one of the immediate impact of COVID-19 on the industry.



The COVID-19 Impact:



The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in increasing the relevance of disposable masks like never before. The absence of prominent links of transmission, transmission from asymptomatic infected people along with non-specific symptoms at the early stages of coronavirus infection has resulted in expanding the arena of its application from healthcare workers, patients to everyone in the community to prevent community transmission of coronavirus. The guidelines provided by major healthcare agencies like WHO is boosting the growth of the sector. As an instance, under the Advice on the use of masks in the community, during home care, and in health care settings in the context of COVID-19 provided by WHO under its interim guidance on 19th March 2020, it has been specified that health care workers should use a medical mask when coming in proximity of the confirmed or suspected patient. It further emphasizes on the use of N95 masks when performing aerosol-generating procedures. Thus, the formulation of such guidelines by healthcare agencies increases the awareness and demand for disposable masks. In regards to region, the expanding healthcare sector and increasing geriatric population who are highly susceptible to respiratory diseases and getting affected to different infections contribute to the market share held by Europe. The high rate of COVID-19 infection in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in this region, with 361,457 cases by March 30, 2020.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Halyard Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Uvex Group, Besco Medical Limited, SAS Safety Corporation, Medicom Group, Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd., and Kowa Company. Ltd.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Disposable Masks market held a market share of USD 4.24 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Respirator Masks segment held a considerable share of the market. Though Respirator disposable masks like N95 Respirators are designed for use in healthcare settings and industrial uses. Increasing awareness about the effectiveness of these masks in preventing liquid droplets and reduction in risk of catching the virus has resulted in transcending its demand from healthcare workers to the other population that has no associated with the healthcare sector. The mentioned factor would contribute to the market share occupied by this segment, particularly in the first three quarters of 2020.



In regards to Distribution Channel, the Drug Store segment held more than 40.0% of the market in 2019. The conventional preference for this distribution channel and the scope of availing the required products on an urgent basis through drug stores, which is particularly observable during the global coronavirus pandemic, contributes to the market share held by this segment.



In context to Application, the Personal segment is projected to grow at a rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about personal hygiene amidst the global pandemic along with increasing rate of pollution and rising geriatric population would contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.



3M Company in January 2020, has raised its N95 respirator masks production capacity considering its increasing demand due to COVID-19 outbreak. It has further taken the initiative like incorporating robots in the assembly line to resolve the issue of inadequate number of employees. Such initiatives would contribute to the growth rate of the sector.



The presence of well-established chemical sector and healthcare industry would support the growth of the sector in North America. The high number of coronavirus positive cases in North American regions like the USA, which had 337,925 cases as of April 6, would also result in its increasing demand for disposable masks in the region's healthcare sector.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Disposable Masks market according to Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Surgical Disposable Masks

Dust Disposable Masks

Respirator Disposable Masks



Derivative Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals & Clinic pharmacy

Online Store

Drug Store



End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospital

Industrial

Personal



Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Disposable Masks Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Disposable Masks Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for Disposable Masks for personal use



4.2.2.2. The rising emphasis on occupational health and safety



4.2.2.3. COVID-19 outbreak and increasing demand for N-95 masks



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Logistics and transportation issues



4.2.3.2. Reduced demand for industrial use due to COVID-19 pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued……..



