Major Players in This Report Include:

Johnson & Johnson (United States), Procter & Gamble (United States), Kotex (United States), Lil-lets UK Limited (United Kingdom), Unicharm (Japan), Kimberly-Clark (United States), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden), Edgewell Personal Care (United States), Ontex (Belgium), Diva International Inc. (Canada), Bodywise (United States), Rael (United States), BodyWiseuk (Natracare) (United Kingdom), Seventh Generation (United States), Veeda USA (United States), Organyc (Italy), Medtronic (Ireland)



Brief Overview on Disposable Maternity Pads:

A new mother is likely to experience a huge amount of bleeding immediately after the birth of the child which continues for more than 10 days. In such conditions, ordinary sanitary pads would not be able to serve the purpose as there would be extensive bleeding and high risk of infection too. Maternity pads are extra long, thick pads designed so as to absorb the very intense bleeding that is experienced during the first week of the postpartum called loch. These maternity pads are generally thicker, softer, longer, and more absorbent than any regular kind of sanitary pad. Many women prefer these disposable maternity pads during their postpartum due to the high absorbency, hygiene and comfort of these pads.



Market Drivers:

- Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

- Rising Awareness among the Women for Feminine Hygiene through Government Schemes and Programs

- Increasing Population of Working Women in Each Sector



Market Trends:

- Growing Trend of Availability of Disposable Maternity Pads at Several Places and at an Affordable Price

- Increase in the Trend of Development of Highly Absorbent and Antibacterial Pads from Bamboo



Market Restraints:

- Availability of Substitute Products

- Stringent Government Regulations Regarding the Usage of Absorbents in Disposable Sanitary Pads



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Disposable Maternity Pads Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Regular, Ultra-Thin, Maxi / Super, Overnight, Others), Application (Individual Users, Hospitals), Shape (With Wings, Without Wings), Size (Standard, Large, XL, Others), Distribution



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Disposable Maternity Pads Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



