The global disposable medical gloves market value is projected to touch USD 10.9 billion by 2026, registering a modest CAGR of 9.1%. One of the major drivers for this growth is the heightened risk of chronic diseases across the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME), chronic (non-communicable) diseases caused 80% of the disabilities in 2017. The WHO further predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Most of these diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of faulty lifestyle habits, namely, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and smoking. The global disposable medical gloves market stands to gain from these developments in the coming decade.



- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Disposable Medical Gloves Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Disposable Medical Gloves Market share.

- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The Disposable Medical Gloves Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Ansell Ltd

- KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

- Romsons

- Top Glove Corporation Bhd

- Cardinal Health

- Halyard Health

- Dynarex Corporation

- Mölnlycke Health Care AB

- Elite Surgical

- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd



Increasing Innovation to Propel Market Competition

The global disposable medical gloves market is set to experience intense competition as players increase their investment in innovation to gain an edge in the market. For example, Mun Global launched GloveOn Alexa, the company's first-ever gauntlet cuff glove, in 2017. Moreover, some companies are merging with each other, such as the merger between Adenna and NuTrend in March 2019, to diversify their product offerings.



Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

By Application

- Surgical

- Examination

By Material

- Latex

- Synthetic

o Nitrile

o Neoprene

o Polyisoprene

By Category

- Powdered

- Powder-free

By End-user

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

- Dental Clinics

- Others

By Geography

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Latex Allergy- Key Country/Region-2018

4.2. Price Trend Analysis

4.3. Healthcare Industry Overview-Key Country/Region-

4.4. Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)

5. Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.2.1. Surgical

5.2.2. Examination

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

5.3.1. Latex

5.3.2. Synthetic

5.3.2.1. Nitrile

5.3.2.2. Neoprene

5.3.2.3. Polyisoprene

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

5.4.1. Powdered

5.4.2. Powder-free

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

5.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

5.5.2. Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

5.5.3. Dental Clinics

5.5.4. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Application

6.2.1. Surgical

6.2.2. Examination

6.3. Market Analysis – By Material

6.3.1. Latex

6.3.2. Synthetic

6.3.2.1. Nitrile

6.3.2.2. Neoprene

6.3.2.3. Polyisoprene

6.4. Market Analysis – By Category

6.4.1. Powdered

6.4.2. Powder-free

6.5. Market Analysis – By End-user

6.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

6.5.2. Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

6.5.3. Dental Clinics

6.5.4. Others

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1. U.S.

6.6.2. Canada

7. Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Application

7.2.1. Surgical

7.2.2. Examination

7.3. Market Analysis – By Material

7.3.1. Latex

7.3.2. Synthetic

7.3.2.1. Nitrile

7.3.2.2. Neoprene

7.3.2.3. Polyisoprene

7.4. Market Analysis – By Category

7.4.1. Powdered

7.4.2. Powder-free

7.5. Market Analysis – By End-user

7.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

7.5.2. Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

7.5.3. Dental Clinics

7.5.4. Others

7.6. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

7.6.1. U.K.

7.6.2. Germany

7.6.3. France

7.6.4. Spain

7.6.5. Italy

7.6.6. Scandinavia

7.6.7. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Application

8.2.1. Surgical

8.2.2. Examination

8.3. Market Analysis – By Material

8.3.1. Latex

8.3.2. Synthetic

8.3.2.1. Nitrile

8.3.2.2. Neoprene

8.3.2.3. Polyisoprene

8.4. Market Analysis – By Category

8.4.1. Powdered

8.4.2. Powder-free

8.5. Market Analysis – By End-user

8.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

8.5.2. Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

8.5.3. Dental Clinics

8.5.4. Others

8.6. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. Australia

8.6.5. Southeast Asia

8.6.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



