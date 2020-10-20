Disposable Medical Gloves Market Research Analysis, Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The global disposable medical gloves market was estimated to be over US$ 5billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2030.



Risingcases of infectious diseases such as influenza, common cold, and whooping cough can be attributed to the growth of disposable medical gloves market.The production of disposable medical gloves has also witnessed a significant rise in recent times, owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. Similarly, companies are conducting large scale donation of medical gloves to healthcare& sanitization workers worldwide, to combat the spread of COVID-19. For instance, in March 2020, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, donated 2.5 million pieces of medical gloves to aid in the fight against the pandemic. However, compliance with strict regulatory guidelines remains a significantconcern for the production and approval of medical gloves.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global disposable medical gloves market are ANSELL LTD., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, The Glove Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Sempermed, Unigloves (UK) Limited and Cypress Medical Products LLC among others.



Growing Demands:



Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs),has triggered the need for development of new and advanced personal protective equipment (PPE). Similarly,rising concern about bacterial resistance to antibiotics and increasing incidence of bacterial diseases has spurred the development of advancedantimicrobial gloves. For instance, in 2018, medical glove maker Hartalega Malaysia, along with the researchers of University of Nottingham developed the world's first non-leaching antimicrobial gloves. Thisinnovative glove is incorporatedwith an active microorganism-killing molecule which aids in the prevention of bacterial spread from one surface to another,therebypreventing the chances of cross-contamination.



Launch of several new products which are designed toprovidesustainabilityand minimal environmental impact is also complementing the global disposable medical gloves market. For instance, in June 2019, Top Glove Corporation Bhd launched BioGreen biodegradable nitrile glove (Powder-Free), for use in both medical and non-medical sector.This new biodegradable nitrile glove has been proven tobiodegrade atleast tentimes faster, as compared to conventional nitrile examination gloves. In addition to this, the BioGreen biodegradable nitrile glove also minimizes the risk of Type IV hypersensitivity reaction, which in turn is triggered by exposure to chemical accelerators. Similarly, Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc in collaboration with Health & Hygiene Limited and Biomax Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd, launched the latex antimicrobial examination glove, which ismanufacturedusing thed2p technology.



Stringent regulations by healthcare monitoring and regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, poses a challenge for disposable glove manufacturers, in the global disposable medical gloves market.Similarly, complications associated with regulatory standards and at times failure to meet the same, discourages several small scale companies from investing in the production of disposable gloves.Moreover, the volatile prices of raw materials,areconsidered as an essential factor which may hamper the growth of disposable medical gloves market.



By Raw Material Type -



Nitrile,

Neoprene,

Natural Rubber and Polyethylene



Form Type -



Powdered

Non-powdered



Application -



Examination

Surgical



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow withthe highest CAGR in the global disposable medical glovesmarket duringthe forecast period.Increasing incidence of infectious diseases, risinggovernment initiatives, and improving healthcare facilities are anticipatedto support the growth of disposable medical gloves market in this region. Moreover, companies in this region are also initiating several collaborative effortstomeet the risingdemand for surgical gloves across the globe. For instance, in February 2020, Ansell Limited entered into a joint venture with Careplus (M) SdnBhd, a Malaysian manufacturer of surgical latex and nitrile powder-free examinationgloves, for increasing the production of surgical gloves.



