Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, 2020 COVID-19 Changing-Dynamics, Growth and Overview 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Disposable Medical Gloves are disposable gloves used during medical examinations and procedures that help prevent contamination between caregivers and patients are made of different polymers including latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl and neoprene; they come unpowered, or powdered with cornstarch to lubricate the gloves, making them easier to put on the hands. There are two main types of gloves: exam and surgical.



Top Glove, Semperit, Supermax, Hartalega, Ansell, Medline, YTY GROUP, Cardinal Health, Medicom, ARISTA, KIRGEN, Kossan, HL Rubber Industries, Rubbercare, Bluesail, Jaysun Glove, Jiangsu Cureguard Glove, Shangdong Yuyuan, Zhanjiang jiali, Motex, Ningbo Tianshun, Qingdao Heli



As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Disposable Medical Gloves industry in high supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Disposable Medical Gloves industry, the current demand for Disposable Medical Gloves product is relatively high. Ordinary Disposable Medical Gloves products on the market do not sell well; Disposable Medical Gloves' price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Disposable Medical Gloves industry.

Disposable Medical Gloves product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic materials.

The worldwide market for Disposable Medical Gloves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 4580 million US$ in 2024, from 3900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Medical Gloves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

PVC Gloves

Others



Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Others



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



