"Disposable Nappies in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Mintel, "Disposable Nappies in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Disposable Nappies in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers regular baby and pull up/training baby and toddler diapers. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Disposable Nappies in Italy is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Disposable Nappies in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in Poland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in Thailand - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in India - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in Switzerland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in Spain - a Snapshot (2012)
- Disposable Nappies in China - a Snapshot (2012)