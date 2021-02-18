Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Disposable Paper Cup Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Disposable Paper Cup Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland),Dart Container Corporation (United States),Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand),Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (United States),Koch Industries, Inc. (United States),Letica Corporation (United States),SEDA International Packaging Group (Italy),Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States),Eco-Products (United States),Compagnie EuropÃ©enne d'Emballage Robert Schisler (France),Groupo Phoenix (United States),Duni AB (Sweden)



What is Disposable Paper Cup?

Paper cups are made from bleached wood pulp, which is made from wood chips. A Disposable Paper Cup is made out of paper and is lined with plastic or wax to prevent liquid from leakage out or soaking by paper. These types of cups are eco-friendly as they are easily recyclable. The disposable paper cup is capable of holding both hot & cold liquid for a longer time. This paper cup finds extensive use in railways, functions, festivals, hotels, meetings, household appliances, and domestic applications. Disposable paper cups are used and consumed daily all over the world.



Disposable Paper Cup Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Air Pocket Insulated, Poly-Coated Paper, Post-Consumer Fiber, Renewable Resource, Wax-Coated Paper), Application (Tea and Coffee, Chilled Food and Beverages, Other), End Users (Commercial {Coffee and Tea Shops, QSR & Fast Food Shops, Offices & Educational Institutions}, Residential Use), Capacity (10 ml to 100 ml, Between 100 ml to 250 ml, Above 250ml), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



What's Trending in Market:

Trend Towards Online Beverage Ordering



Growth Drivers:

Increasing Coffee and Tea Consumption:â€ The Americans use over 25 billion disposable paper cups for coffee every year, which is equivalent to a consumption of 400 million cups of coffee per day or 146 billion cups of coffee per year in total consumption. This rising rate of coffee consumption has increased the demand for the disposable paper cup.â€

Increasing Demand for Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Cost-efficient and Easy to Use



Restraints:

Low-Quality Products May Leak Early



Challenges:

Effects the Environment by Adding Up to the Trash



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Disposable Paper Cup Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Disposable Paper Cup market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Disposable Paper Cup market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Disposable Paper Cup market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



