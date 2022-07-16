Disposable Straw Market Size $743.72 Million by 2028, 8.02% CAGR, Industry Trends, Share, Key Drivers, Sales Analysis and Opportunities

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2022 -- Global Disposable Straw Market : A detailed overview of the factors affecting the global business environment covered in the Disposable Straw market research report. The research report shows the latest market insights into future trends and product and service breakdowns. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors for the market. In addition to this, it also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market.



The Global Disposable Straw Market Size was estimated at USD 433.48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 743.72 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Disposable Plastic Straw is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Bars and Lounges, followed by Cafes.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Disposable Straw industry:

Pacli

Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

Soton

Nippon Straw

PT. Strawland

Canada Brown Eco Products

Okstraw

Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products

Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

Austraw Pty Ltd

B and B Straw Pack

TIPI Straws

Vegware

RandM Plastic Products

Aleco Straws

Wow Plastics Inc.

Biopac



Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Disposable Paper Straw

Disposable Plastic Straw



Segment by Application

Hotels

Bars and Lounges

Cafes

Restaurants and Motels

Others



Regional Overview

Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Table of Contents:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Disposable Straw Market Overview

3 Disposable Straw Market Competitive Landscape

4 Disposable Straw Industry Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Disposable Straw Market

6 Disposable Straw Market Segmentation by Type

7 Disposable Straw Market Segmentation by Application

8 Disposable Straw Market Segmentation by Region

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Disposable Straw Market Forecast by Region

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application (2022-2028)



Report Conclusion

