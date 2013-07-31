Disposable Syringes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Disposable syringes are widely used by physicians and patients at home in diagnosis and monitoring diseased conditions, along with administering medicines. Disposable syringes offer advantages over non-disposable with respect to cost, safety, ease of use and hygiene. The product segments of the global disposable syringes market include auto-disable syringes, auto-retractable safety syringes, single use syringes, insulin syringes and pen injectors, advanced injection devices, needle-free injectors, and others such as pre-filled syringes, blood collection needles and vaccination injectors. These syringes are made available in different sizes ranging from 1cc to 100cc depending upon their intended use for human or veterinary purpose.



Some of the major factors driving this market are growing adoption by medical fraternity as an alternative for glass syringes and high number of diabetic patients worldwide. The other factors contributing to growth of this market include innovation in pharmaceuticals that requires some of novel drugs to be administered intravenously and the high risk of cross-contamination and infections such as HIV and hepatitis from reusable syringes.



The end-users for this market are hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physician clinics, nursing homes and patients. The geographical segments for the disposable syringes market include North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region in this market in terms of percentage revenue share due to the strong R&D capabilities and large funding in the healthcare sector.



Some of the key players in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Avitro, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Althea Technologies, Inc., Albert David Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Coeur, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Wuxi Yushou Medical Appliances Co., Ltd. and Boston Scientific Corporation.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



