The global disposable syringes market is projected to rise owing to the increasing demand for injectable drugs. The development of long-acting formulations and self-injection devices with high efficiency and lower adverse effects are prime reasons for the rising demand for injectable formulations.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Braun Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc., Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, UltiMed, Inc., Henke-Sass, Wolf, Covidien, Retractable Technologies, Inc., and Becton Dickinson



Market Drivers



The high prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, increasing adoption of safety syringes, rising geriatric population, technological advancements, and rising demand for vaccines are boosting the market growth of disposable syringes. Major industry players are increasingly investing in the research and development of new chemicals that are more potent than existing drugs is likely to propel the growth during the forecast period. The introduction of new injectable drugs is also expected to bolster the industry's growth. Increasing concerns about needle stick injuries and accidental infections have created a shift in preference from reusable syringes to disposable syringes.



Regional Landscape



In 2020, the global market was dominated by North America. A number of factors like growing product approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, increasing awareness about specialized syringes, upsurge in biologics approvals, and growing developments in injectable devices are propelling the growth of the North American market. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to see robust growth from 2020 to 2027. Several factors like growing technological advancement, increasing focus of global players on the region, favorable regulatory policies for the approval of new injectables, rapid urbanization, and robust growth in the aging population are augmenting the growth of the market in the region.



Segments Covered in the report



Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Safety Syringes

Pre-filled Syringes

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Blood collection centers

Diabetic centers

Veterinary Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



