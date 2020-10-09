New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Disposable Syringes Market has an estimated value of USD 7.10 billion in 2018 and with a CAGR of 5.6% is projected to reach USD 11.00 billion by 2026 .The market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses requiring injections, advancement of technology, incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, high amounts of investment, and improved R&D efforts. A disposable syringe is a small, simple piston pump based medical tool used to administer injections of intravenous drugs into the bloodstream, or to draw a blood sample from a patient's body.



Disposable syringes are used for various applications, most popular being, blood recovery, insulin injections, vaccinations, and anesthesia applications. There are various types of syringes that can be used by the medical profession as per the demand of the situation. Medication through disposable syringes is the best way to avoid infection. Unsafe safety practices such as reuse of syringes account for most of the infections, especially if not properly sanitized. Unsterilized needles are particularly a safety concern in poor or undeveloped areas where injections aren't usually given the guidance of a medical professional.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Braun Medical, Inc.; Fresenius Kabi AG;Baxter International, Inc.; Flextronics International Vita Needle Company; Terumo Corporation; Novo Nordisk; UltiMed, Inc. ;Henke-Sass, Wolf; Covidien; Retractable Technologies, Inc.; and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



The Disposable Syringes industry is segmented into:



Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Safety Syringes

Pre-filled Syringes

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals

Blood collection centers

Diabetic centers

Veterinary Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook of Disposable Syringes Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Disposable Syringes market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Disposable Syringes Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Disposable Syringes sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Disposable Syringes industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Disposable Syringes industry

Analysis of the Disposable Syringes market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Disposable Syringes Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Disposable Syringes industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



