Definition:

Disposable underpads also known as chux pads as they are called in hospitals, offer easy incontinence protection for mattresses, furniture, changing tables and more. Most of underpads can absorb enough liquid to offer protection against typical incontinence voids. Further, the disposable underpads are available with different color plastic backings (usually blue or green) and are made from similar materials to other disposable pads. The global disposable underpads market is expected to witness a high growth in near future owing to rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and increasing awareness about disposable underpads.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Disposable Underpads Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Comfort Product



Market Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases

Increasing Awareness About Disposable Underpads



Challenges:

Customer Reluctance to Purchase Incontinence Products



Opportunities:

New Product Development in Disposable Underpads Markets



The Global Disposable Underpads Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloth Adult Diaper, Disposable Adult Diaper, Disposable Pads and Liners), Raw Material (Plastic, Cotton Fabrics, Super Absorbents, Cotton Fiber), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



