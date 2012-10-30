Disposing of Tree Branches in Northern VA

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Fall has arrived in DC, Maryland and Virginia, and homeowners and renters everywhere are preparing their homes and yards for the winter ahead. A focus for many has been disposing of leaves, but many late summer storms also have knocked down a significant number of tree branches for those living in the area. Unsure of what to do with branches once they've hit the ground?



Keep your yard clean and get it ready for winter by disposing of those tree branches. ESI Waste has unique waste solutions to help you manage your trash. ESI Waste is a cornerstone for waste removal and management throughout the Mid-Atlantic area. There are many ways to reuse or recycle those fallen tree branches, some of which are covered below. Cleaning up your yard allows you to repurpose the wood.



If you have a fireplace in your house, certain wood can be dried and used in those fireplaces or wood burning stoves as long as local laws support this. Leaf waste can be reused as mulch or composting too, so you may be able to make use of most of the yard waste. Unfortunately, many cities do not collect what is considered "green" waste, so repurposing this wood might require hiring someone with a tree grinder or stump chipper. If you have significant amounts of green waste, this can be an effective way to eliminate those trees and branches immediately.



Your local community or public works department may also operate a yard-waste reclamation facility in your area or sponsor a monthly "yard waste" collection alongside trash disposal. If a facility is near you, you might incur the cost for renting a truck and be responsible for a tip, so check whether your municipality will collect yard waste for free at some point. This optimal solution saves you time and money, so it's worth investigating.



If you have a fallen tree on your property, local landscaping services or firewood suppliers may be interested in taking your word for their businesses. There are two upsides to this process: the wood and/or trees are removed from your property quickly and it's likely that these services are either free or performed for only a small fee.



If you're disposing of tree branches along with de-cluttering your home, consider dumpster rental. ESI offers dumpster rental for Baltimore and other areas throughout Maryland, DC, and Virginia, so check out their options for your waste removal. You won't have to worry about making multiple trips with trash cans or driving to the dump, and you'll be able to get rid of large amounts of trash at one time. This is great for families that are preparing to move, too. You'll rid your house of things you no longer need, and take care of the need to do so quickly.



There are many options for disposal of your tree branches in the DC region. Investigate your options for repurposing or recycling the wood and contact ESI with any questions about your special needs for waste removal. Visit ESIWaste.com today for more information.



