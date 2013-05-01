Dispute Credit Report: 11 Tips on What to Dispute on a Credit Report

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Using the dispute process to remove negative items from your credit report can be time-consuming and frustrating. Nevertheless, it is one of the best ways to have negative information deleted from your credit report besides settling the account for a complete deletion. Starting with the basic dispute process is quite often the fastest and most effective way of having incorrect items removed from your credit report. Now that you have your credit reports in front of you, make sure to check the personal information section and check that all entries are correct. Check your name, date of birth, present and past addresses, current and past employers, and Social Security number. After you have verified your basic information, you should scan all three reports and circle or highlight any errors you find. Scroll down each report and check for any errors or discrepancies regarding accounts or inquiries. Here are some important red flags to look for:



Dispute Credit Report Tips -What are the easiest items to dispute first?



- Outdated accounts.

- Late payments over three years on closed accounts.

- Accounts that were late but are now paid off.

- Charge-offs and settled accounts.

- Accounts that do not belong to you.



Dispute Credit Report Tips-What are the hardest items to challenge?



- New foreclosures and repossessions.



- Unpaid tax liens and judgments.



- Recent charge-offs and new collections.



- New late payments of 30, 60, 90, and 120 days and child support.



