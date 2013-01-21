Dispute Resolution Solicitors MWG Solicitors Launch a Brand New and User-Friendly Website

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- According to a recent poll, 10 percent of people have sought advice from dispute resolution solicitors. These disputes can be with a company, neighbour, or a business. When disagreements arise, it is vital that people have access to solicitors who are knowledgeable and can offer their clients advice that is succinct and accurate.



MWG Solicitors, a UK-based firm, has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help their clients with a wide variety of legal matters in a helpful and personable manner. The firm just launched a user-friendly website that can help clients read more about the many services that are available. Whether someone needs to hire Islamic will solicitors, a landlord and tenant solicitor, an immigration solicitor, or make a laser hair removal claim due to a botched clinical procedure, MWG Solicitors is ready to help.



“Here at MWG Solicitors, we have one goal; whether you are an individual or a business, our aim is to provide you with clear, concise advice,” an article on the new website noted, adding that the firm’s experienced, professional staff of dispute resolution solicitors are committed to achieving the best solution to their clients’ legal problems, whilst all the while remaining open and approachable for the duration of their instructions.



“By drawing on our legal and commercial expertise, we seek to ensure that our advice will not only leave you satisfied, but will also leave you and your business in the best position to be prepared for the future.”



Clients who are interested in learning more about MWG Solicitors are welcome to visit the new website at any time and read through the in-depth information about their various services. By clicking on the “Services” tab at the top of the home page, clients can select from a wide variety of topics, including “Clinical Negligence” and “Immigration Law Solicitors.” Selecting a particular service will bring readers to a page filled with educational and helpful information.



For example, clients who need an Islamic wills solicitor will find that MWG Solicitors can prepare a will that complies with Shari’ah and English Law whilst meeting their wishes. In addition to drafting the will, the solicitors will advise their clients on every aspect of the document, to make sure that their wishes will be completely followed.



About MWG Solicitors

MWG Solicitors was formed in 2009 by Irfan Munir and Salman Mudassar-Iqbal with the goal of providing clear, approachable legal advice that was so often lacking in the legal market. Even now, some years later, the firm continues to grow, attracting both new and repeat customers from businesses and individuals across the region. This is thanks to the high quality staff who shares the firm’s vision for providing an excellent service. For more information, please visit http://www.mwgsolicitors.co.uk



