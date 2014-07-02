Disruppity.com Launches as the Premiere Website for Faith-Based Urban News

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Disruppity Online Magazine launched its website www.disruppity.com, as the #1 go-to source for exploring current events and news from a spiritual and biblical perspective.



The site is dedicated to young professionals who are seeking more depth in their daily news feeds. Readers can engage in topics like entertainment, new music releases and current events all while gaining more insight from a non-secular point of view.



The company is currently based in the start-up hub of Durham, NC where many young entrepreneurs are trying their hand at success. While being somewhat of an anomaly among the many technology-based companies the city produces every year, Disruppity Online Magazine is on track for positive growth and being equally successful.



With daily articles, readers can subscribe to an email list to get updated every time a fresh post hits the site. Signing up for the email list also gives readers the chance to be entered into contests, and the chance to receive free promotional goodies. In the near future, Disruppity will be launching its Youtube Channel as an outlet to cover relevant events, interviews and other news.



With plans to build the brand from the ground up and become one of the most recognized online publications within the urban-christian lifestyle niche, readers and advertisers can expect exciting updates from this blooming website.



Stay tuned for more, keep up with us on Twitter @disruppity and visit www.disruppity.com “Where faith and culture collide.”



Media Contact :



Disruppity Online Magazine

(404) 925-5116

disrupmag@gmail.com

www.disruppity.com