Disruption to the Supply Chain Industry Expected Through to 2023

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- Supply chain disruption has been hitting the headlines throughout 2021 - and there is no sign that this is going to ease up much as we start the new year. In fact, recent input from the experts indicates that the problems experienced with supply chains today could well continue into 2023. High variability, rising inflation, issues with port infrastructure and shortages of containers are noted by experts as being significant, creating something of a perfect storm when it comes to ongoing disruption. Rather than a focus on last mile delivery issues it's actually the first mile of delivery where reliability in the supply chain is currently a real problem. Redesigning supply chains and redefining supply chain strategies is going to be a vital part of the way in which manufacturers and retailers are able to respond to this kind of disruption in the future. The more innovative and efficient this process can be now, the more hope there is for next year and beyond.



Logistics and supply chain jobs are going through an evolution as all sectors seek to move beyond the problems that have been created over the past year or so. DSJ Global is a leading specialist in end-to-end supply chain recruitment, providing vital support to businesses keen to hire for resilience to help overcome these challenges. The firm was established in 2008 and has a broad spectrum of expertise that includes logistics and supply chain jobs, as well as roles in technical operations and procurement. Over the years, DSJ Global has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, an essential move given the demand for talented people today. With connections at key employers all over the industry, the firm is also a go to for ambitious individuals looking to take career-defining next steps. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables the firm to create options for every hiring need, no matter what the circumstances.



With a presence in key cities across the USA, DSJ Global has a broad nationwide reach that includes New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The US team is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that brings global connections and perspective to what DSJ Global is able to offer. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. DSJ Global recognizes the value of strong internal dynamics when it comes to ensuring the business is able to thrive even during challenging times. As a result, the firm invests heavily in its own people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. As well as logistics and supply chain jobs there are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global today including: Production Superintendent, Distribution Manager, Production Manager and Procurement Program Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.