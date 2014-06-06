Disruptive Recruiting Start-Up Executive Employers Raises $6.5 Million

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Executive Employers, a recruiting firm that strives to help high-level executives find top paying jobs, has just announced that they have acquired a significant amount of new funding from a VC firm.



William Parker, a spokesperson for the technology-based executive recruiting firm, posted on his Twitter account that the company just finished raising $6.5 million in seed investments. According to the Parker, the new funding boosts the worth of Executive Employers to around $50 million.



Agile Capital Partners (ACP) led the seed investment, Parker noted, adding that it also included a number of undisclosed angel investors. ACP declined to comment on the deal until the agreement has been finalized.



The recent funding is another feather in the company’s impressive cap. Since Executive Employers launched to public earlier this year, it has acquired more than 4,000 Recruiters and more than 50,000 senior Executives in its network.



Despite Executive Employers’ high valuation and great success in a relatively short period of time, Parker acknowledged the company still has a long way to go.



“Executive Employers early successes have enabled us to raise the capital we need to support our current business,” he said, adding that the company, which currently has about 30 employees, will use the new capital to hire talent and expand its network of Recruiters, Executives and Employers.



Executive Employers, which was founded in 2012 and launched to the public in 2014, specializes in providing a wide range of employment services to individuals, corporations and nonprofits. In addition to positioning members within Fortune 500 companies to fill their top-tier leadership positions, they also facilitate the placement of individuals to advisory boards and board of director positions using a unique competitive process in which multiple recruiters from across their extensive network compete against one another to find executives the most suitable match for their skill set and experience.



“Additionally, we have created an exclusive network open only to senior executives and search professionals to facilitate their ability to network with each other for the purpose of discovering and filling $100K jobs in reputable companies effectively and efficiently,” Parker said.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Executive Employers is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website. There, Parker noted, people may read more about the company and their top-notch recruiting services.



About Executive Employers

At http://www.executiveemployers.com, senior executives, recruiters and employers get to connect directly on a secure and confidential network exclusively for $150,000 plus jobs.



Executive Employers

1410 Broadway

New York City, New York, 10018