Distance Education Academy Introduces Innovative New Online Course System

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Distance Education Academy, the innovative provider of online education courses today announced a revamp of their online course system. Distance Education Academy have long prided themselves on their dedication to quality and fantastic customer service. These core company values have allowed them to grow from strength to strength, and expand their product line from just a few courses, to course spanning almost every industry and area of learning. Today’s new update to their online courses is a further step in the right direction.



A company rep for Distance Education Academy said: “At Distance Education Academy innovation is the name of the game. We aren’t trying to emulate other larger players in the field, who we feel are trying to be a jack of all trades. We want to deliver highly customisable course content, that will help our students meet their professional and personal goals. Our new course structure allows us to do that. We’re focusing on accountability and results, with a big drive on making sure every student is hitting their targets and learning to the best of their ability. This is something being spurred on by our recent venture in offering personal trainer courses.



About Distance Education Academy

The Distance Education Academy is a leading provider online courses. Founded in 2011, the organisation has moved from strength to strength, now being the preferred partner for multiple colleges, learning academies and professional organisations.



The Distance Academy Ethos preaches that learning should not be confined to the classroom, or be bound by the traditional structure and red tape that often prevents meaning gaining a fuller and more meaningful education.



The courses offered are hugely varied, and are growing daily. Whether you’re looking to become a fully qualified personal trainer, or begin a profession in Law, this organisation has you covered.



To find out if you might be able to learn something new yourself, or for more info on the companies background and merits, head over to the Distance Education Academy website here.