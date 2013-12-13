Distance Education Academy Is Promoting Inexpensive Fitness Instructor Courses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Distance Education Academy is publicising fitness instructor courses to adults from the ages of seventeen years and up in the U.K. The course syllabus covers a variety of topics pertaining to health, nutrition, equipment and exercise. Course professors pre-record lectures for students to view online and take notes. The academy supplies the enrolee with materials, manuals and other necessities for completing the class.



The syllabus include subjects, including the theory physical exercise, physiology, equipment & fitness safety, and anatomy. Learn the origin and advantages of performing exercises to promote good health. Nutrition, staying fit and health are topics covered in the curriculum to prepare students for training of clients. The enrolees must also have a health gym membership to practice and for assessments when enrolling in the fitness instructor courses.



There are no additional costs for sending the material and manual by mail or email. The only cost the student incurs is for membership to a health & fitness spa & gym. If the student already has a membership, then, there are no extra expenses for the fitness instructor courses. Completion of the course qualifies the graduate to sit for the REPS examination for certification.



A spokesperson with the online academy said, “People of all diversities are discovering the convenience and advantages of going to school online. It is great for working adults, at-home mothers, and those looking for career change.”



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy is an educational institution in the U.K. providing Sports & Fitness, Law, Business, Psychology, and Accounting courses. Visit their website to learn more about the subjects offered or call 0800 97 888 43.