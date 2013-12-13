Distance Education Academy Offers Online Level 2 Fitness Instructor Course

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Distance Education Academy is offering the level 2 fitness instructor course for only £499. The educational institution makes learning affordable during these times of economic crisis. People who have lost their jobs may consider the option to go to school online for enhancing skills and obtaining knowledge in a different field. Skill enhancement and furthering education are essential in today's workforce due to technology changes and learning the newest teaching techniques.



The course materials and resources are given to the students after enrolling in the level 2 fitness instructor course. To enrol in the class is very simple after meeting the academy’s qualification criteria. Students may sign-up for courses and make payments online or by phone. They then will gain access to lectures and learning materials required for the class.



Fitness trainers aren’t just instructors, but coaches as well. They help clients with eating a balanced and nutritional meal while training. This is very important while coaching and providing support to adult and young clients. The supportive coach strategies encourage and motivate the client to fulfil his or her goals. The level 2 fitness instructor course teaches all the techniques and provides advice to properly train people of all ages and genders.



A spokesperson said, “Graduates of the fitness programme can receive certification within six months or less. Then they can qualify for register of exercise professions, known as REPS.”



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy is an online school that offers many categories of courses to students in the United Kingdom. To learn more about their fitness health programmes, visit the Distance Education Academy website or call 0800 97 888 43.