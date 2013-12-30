Distance Education Academy Promotes Resourceful Distance Learning Courses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Distance Education Academy is an online school that’s presently promoting accredited distance learning courses. The cost to enrol is very inexpensive for many of the classes, with some reduced for promotional purposes. Learn a new trade or enhance outdated skills to stay competitive in the job market for better wages and promotions. There are classes that last for three months or up to one year, depending on the course.



There are over nineteen programmes offered with over one hundred distance learning courses to select from. The curriculum is similar to colleges and universities, with credit hours received upon finishing the course. To receive credits, students must maintain a passing grade and meet all requirements to earn a certificate or diploma. Because the school is accredited, the courses are acceptable at other related business and technical schools.



Included with the cost of the classes are booklets, materials, pre-recorded lectures and plenty of online resource. There are no out-of-pocket expenses for expensive books or lab for accounting and science classes. The academy offers tutoring to students who have difficulties comprehending certain lessons and activities. Distance learning courses are affordable for most households and include all the basic resources to receive a quality education.



A spokesperson said, “Distant learning is suitable and economical for people of all diversities and 17 years of age and older. Students can study at their own pace in the convenience of home or while traveling.”



About Distance Education Academy



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy is a reputable online school that offers programmes in health, fitness, criminology, management, and trade. Visit their website to enquire about courses and tuition or call 0800 97 888 43.