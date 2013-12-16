Distance Education Academy Sponsors a Variety of Distance Learning Courses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Distance Education Academy is promoting distance learning courses in the business, law, child care, accounting and business fields. There are over twenty field categories for enrolees to choose from. Whether people want to study health fitness, teaching, science, construction, or criminology, the option is available. Some of the courses offer certification which is a requirement for most hiring industries.



The learning institution is a registered and accredited United Kingdom provider of educational distance learning courses. The academy offers a broad selection of online classes at reduced costs. Students can save 10 percent and more off the regular tuition fees for a variety of field curriculum. Each course has separate qualifications and requirements for enrolment eligibility.



Learn in the privacy of home or any location where the internet is accessible. All virtual classes provide the students with manuals and lectures that are pre-recorded. A tutor is attainable when there are difficulties with learning certain materials covered in the course. The distance learning courses provide skills for developing new skills or enhancement.



A spokesperson said, “Distance learning helps people of all walks of life to receive a quality career oriented education. Students are able to study courses online or receive lessons and material through email or mail.”



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy, a U.K. online school, provides training and teaching courses to thousands of students yearly. The costs are affordable for all their classes and some courses offer discounts. Students may call 0800 97 888 43 to enrol in online classes or visit the Distance Education Academy’s website to register and pay for tuition costs.