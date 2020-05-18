Distance Learning Market Is Forecasted to Surpass USD 227.45 Billion by 2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- The ' Distance Learning market' report Added by Analytical Research Cognizance, enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.



Global Distance Learning market is accounted for $90.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $227.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include technological advancements in the education sector, increase in the number of distance learning enrolments, increasing acceptance of non-conventional credentials, and easy accessibility, flexibility in terms of time and location. However, lesser instructor-student interaction and lack of guidance are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



Distance learning, also called distance education, e-learning, and online learning, form of education in which the main elements include physical separation of teachers and students during instruction and the use of various technologies to facilitate student-teacher and student-student communication. Distance learning traditionally has focused on nontraditional students, such as full-time workers, military personnel, and nonresidents or individuals in remote regions who are unable to attend classroom lectures.



By type, the traditional distance learning segment is expected to have lucrative growth over the forecast period. Traditional on-campus classroom environments have been the dominant educational technique for generations. Traditional distance learning programs can provide quality education. Traditional classroom education often has a greater availability of advanced study programs with hands-on training, such as medicine or engineering. On the basis of geography, the growth of the distance learning market in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing enrolments in distance learning degrees, and the advantages of distance learning such as easy accessibility, flexibility, and affordability.



Some of the key players in distance learning market include: Avagmah, DLP India, Edureka, EMERITUS Institute of Management, University of Delhi, UpGrad, EduKart, Indira Gandhi, National Open University (IGNOU), Hughes Global Education, Sikkim Manipal University, TalentEdge, University18, Arizona State University, SchoolGuru, Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), University of Exeter, Aston University, University of Missouri System, and University of Wisconsin System.



Types Covered:

Online/Blended Distance Learning

Traditional Distance Learning

Certifications and Part-time Courses

Applications Covered:

Phone

Personal Computer (PC)



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



