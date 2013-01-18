Distance Learning Programs by SEI to Begin Enrollment in February 2013

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- In today’s workforce, employees find that advancing their education is the best way to stay ahead of the competition. Due to the increasing popularity of distance education, individuals around the globe are finding that it is far more affordable, accessible, and flexible to earn higher degrees through online classes.



Since Southpoint Education International (SEI) started partnering with various organizations, over 30,000 individuals across Europe, Asia, and the Americas have obtained MBA and MBM degrees entirely on the Internet for under $10,000. SEI works with students to their tailor degree programs to fit their needs while allowing them to make payments with an organized timetable. Presently, SEI is helping individuals in the Caribbean earn their Caribbean MBA through partnership with the finest UK academic programmes from Edinburgh Napier University.



Recently, SEI announced their decision to begin enrolling students for online Caribbean Distance Learning programmes starting in February 2013. Since SEI expects an intake of students in May, this semester will be SEI’s second semester in their new Caribbean school. SEI provides distance education to many Caribbean islands, including Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.



Registering with SEI is a simple process. For example, students interested in a Jamaica MBA simply need to download a Program Eligibility Form and Reference Form and then return them to SEI via email or fax. Upon receipt of the forms, an Admissions Officer contacts the applicant with further instructions.



Courses are provided by Scotland-based Edinburgh Napier University. Edinburgh Napier University is one of the largest, award-winning higher education institutions in the world. The university admits students based on three criteria: academic qualifications, work experience, or special entry.



Individuals interested in earning their MBA or MBM degrees today are encouraged to visit http://www.seidegrees.com for more information. SEI can be contacted via the form available on their website. Free programme brochures can be provided upon request.



About Southpoint Education International

Southpoint Education International (SEI) provides enrollment and support services for affordable online and distance education programmes. With over 25 years collective experience in distance and online education, SEI staff have been responsible in various organisations for enrolling over 30,000 students in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. SEI is committed to bringing only relevant and affordable programmes to their students. For more information, please visit http://seidegrees.com