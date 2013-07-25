Pahrump, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- On July 30th, 2013 Cimmone Ferry will be releasing a cutting edge electronic dance EP- “Distant Echoes – The Remixes, Part One” - filled with a variation of electronic dance styles, ranging from house, pop, dupstep and even some orchestral rock.



“Distant Echoes – The Remixes, Part One” embraces electronic music to it’s finest elements. It features a variety of sounds, from an Epic sounding orchestral-rock version, a house/dubstep remix, two dance/pop remixes and even a chill electronic version that ends the EP with a fresh electronic sound that captivates the listener.



This remixes EP features remixes by Radical Academy and DJ Leopold, both tracks which have received radio play online via internet radio platforms and music radio shows as well. Both tracks have been getting fantastic reviews and building a fan base for Cimmone Ferry.



The EP is unique in that Cimmone found producers to remix her original song “Distant Echoes” via the web, but in addition, held a remix contest online to find twelve more musicians and producers to remix her song, for a three part Remixes EP series. After considering dozens of submissions, she narrowed it down to just twelve. Part One features three of the contest winners, with the remaining nine winners to follow on “Distant Echoes – The Remixes, Part Two” and “Distant Echoes – The Remixes, Part Three”, coming out late summer and fall 2013, respectively.



From Jamsphere Magazine, “The EP’s musical content is saturated with dubstep breaks, techno synths, filters, compression and thumping beats, which make for an undeniably trendy output. The lyrical and vocal content smooth the transition, with Cimmone’s undeniably sensual and passionate singing, coming off punchy and seductive.”



“Distant Echoes – The Remixes, Part One” will be available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music and more on July 30th, 2013.



Contact Cimmone Ferry: info@cimmoneferry.com

Visit her website: http://www.cimmoneferry.com

EPK: http://artistecard.com/cimmoneferry