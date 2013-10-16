Distant Harmony: Psychology, History & Biography Fuse in Stories from Around the World; Empowering Bold Journey of Self-Discovery

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- While many authors whip their latest title into shape as quickly as possible, Abdus Sattar’s ‘Distant Harmony, Stories from around the World’ is a diligent literary project that took almost a decade to complete. Melding elements of his own life experience with those of the people around him, the powerful fable-style narrative offers a bold reminder of humankind’s resilience.



Synopsis:



Journeying from continent to continent and finding beauty in all of nature and every example of humanity, Distant Harmony presents a collection of short stories examining our lives and the ways in which we are connected to our past, to nature, and to our fellow human beings.



Though the tales from author Abdus Sattar tell of poverty, grief, loss, and hunger throughout disparate cultures and diverse peoples, they communicate themes of a deep love of humanity and the unquenchable dignity of the human spirit. The selection “On the Euphrates” parallels the lives of two parents thousands of miles apart as they grieve for their children. “A Desert Sketch” provides a glimpse into the stark reality of Mariam, a Bedouin who ekes out a living with her father.



With vivid imagery, Distant Harmony shows melodies of political oppression, regret, and longing, yet always tempered with love and hope.



As the author explains, his narrative covers humanity from all angles.



“It is a fable of mankind’s deeply-rooted passions for freedom and the survival of the race and for a faith which carries with it the promise of salvation. Therefore, it is a book of pathos, humor, repulsiveness, beauty, and tragedy. It is a dark, disturbing picture of human striving and failing... and an enlightening book of truth, wisdom and hope,” says Sattar.



Continuing, “Everything is drawn from my own experiences with a little literal expression thrown in to add pace. All descriptions of characters, places, weather and clothes are based on true testimony from survivors, eyewitnesses and other published sources. The narrative required me to dig deep into over forty years of my own history. This in itself was an enlightening journey and I hope it acts as a catalyst for readers to do the same”



Since its release, the book has attracted a string of rave reviews.



“Once I sunk my teeth into this book I was perplexed by the amount of philosophy that the author, Mr.Sattar, placed into this novel. Every time I finished reading a story in the book I would think about the hidden message that the author was trying to convey. Sometimes, it took me a while to decode the message by flipping back and re-reading the selection, but eventually I understood and came to immerse myself into the life of the author,” says Sabrina Haque, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Brittany, was equally as impressed. She wrote, “A beautifully written book, with magnificent stories that reach your soul. I would recommend this book to anyone. One of the best books I have read in a long time.”



With the book’s demand expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Distant Harmony, Stories from around the World’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17pRs6G.



About Abdus Sattar

Abdus Sattar began writing while working as a senior advisor of a renowned university. He continues to work in the field of higher education. His writings describe his personal experiences and his discovery in ordinary people. He has written several short stories for magazines and community newspapers and screenplays for short films.



Abdus grew up in Bangladesh. He and his wife reside in Dallas, Texas.