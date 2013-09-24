Home Brewers Now Brings Classic Spirits Still at Affordable Prices

Strathpine, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Home Brewers, a popular name among home brewing enthusiasts for its high quality home brewing equipment, accessories and many other related products is now offering the finest range of classic spirits still essence. These products are great for preparing highly delectable alcohol based drinks. In fact, with the spirits still products of this company, any Australian home brew fanatic can create an authentic replica of some of the most pricey liquor items. By modifying the ingredients and adding the relevant aroma, brewers can prepare for themselves soul sufficing alcohol experience. Aside from this, cost-effective pricing of the classic essences further enhances the taste.



Delighting both new and experienced home brewers, the company presents Cooper home brew supplies with products that are great for churning out the traditional taste of Coopers beer well within the home boundaries. Talking more about the Coopers Beer Brewing, a spokesperson for the company explained, “Our coopers beer range can be home brewed through top fermentation mechanisms. We employ only the natural Coopers home brew ingredients including hops, malt, sugar, water and an exceptional yeast strain. We never make use of harmful preservatives and chemicals in our ingredients range. Get into home brewing through purchasing our Coopers home brew supplies that has everything you require to create your first Coopers beer.”



For the purification of spirits, Home Brewers offers Filter Carbon Cartridges that are easy to use and have appropriately sized pores to easily erase impurities from distilled spirits and undesired chemical from water. Some of the offerings in this range are Ez Filter, Ss Ez Filter Carbon Cartridge and many other options.



Home brewers has broad array of home brewing products that includes equipment’s, accessories, essences and other supplies that are apt for those well-versed with every aspect of home brewing and also for the aspiring home brewers. The details of all these products can be viewed on the website http://www.homebrewer.com.au



About The Brew Shed

The Brew Shed Home Brewers offers home brewing equipment’s, essences, accessories, recipes, supplies and expert advice in Australia. The online home brew shops have an expert team of keen home brewers, interested people can easily drop by or discuss online about their home brewing needs and problems with it.



To know more about distilled spirits , please visit www.homebrewer.com.au



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207 Morayfield Rd?

Morayfield QLD 4506