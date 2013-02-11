Distinctive Style Magazine Interviews 2013 Oscar Nominees

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- A Distinctive Style magazine kicks off the season with the amiable Hollywood heartthrob, actor, and philanthropist, Brad Pitt who is featured in an exclusive interview about his creative pursuits, and life with Angelina Jolie and their six children.



Learn about Trashed, a documentary that examines environmental pollution, executive produced by actor Jeremy Irons. The documentary is a political “wake-up call” about the ways food is affected by air, sea, and land pollution. We also provide readers with a list of 10 breakfast cereals that most likely contain GMO’s corn—which has been linked to tumors. Bringing readers health-oriented news remains a priority in our publication.



For the fashion forward and style savvy, it’s not always easy being green. But the couture-inspired creations of Deborah Lindquist are changing all that. As one of LA’s most sought after environmentally conscious designers, Deborah creates exquisite apparel, accessories, and home-décor pieces out of a mix of recycled and new sustainable and organic fabrics.



Honest Abe Lincoln leads the nominations with 12 accolades, including a Best Actor nomination for Daniel Day-Lewis, who portrays the 16th President of the United States. This is Lewis’s fifth academy award nomination; he previously won Best Actor Oscars for his leading roles in the films My Left Foot and There Will Be Blood. Read more about Day-Lewis—who recently won the 2013 Golden Globe for his role as President Lincoln.



Also, in this issue, check out our chat with Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper, up for Best Actor for his leading role in Silver Lining Playbook, in which he plays a former high school teacher battling mental health issues.



“We spotlight individuals with all kinds of challenges, and this film brings up a very important topic—mental illness—and how it's perceived,” says Publisher, Denise Marie. This is Cooper’s first academy award nomination.



Tony-award winning actor Hugh Jackman won the 2013 Golden Globe award for his portrayal as accused convict turned heroic mayor Jean Veljean in the musical-movie adaptation of the Les Misérables. He’s nominated for an Academy Award for the same role. An interview with the multi-talented Jackman can be found in the winter issue.



Les Misérables co-star Anne Hathaway also received a Golden Globe award for her portrayal of Fantine in the Les Misérables. Proving she is more than just a pretty face, the actress can add “singer” to her resume now. The spunky brunette, who remains close to her childhood friends despite her success, once co-hosted the 83rd annual Academy Awards and wed actor/designer Adam Shulman last year in Big Sur.



A Distinctive Style continues to bring readers informative, interactive videos, and this issue is no exception. The documentary Chasing Ice, explores the rapidly melting ice caps that affect our precious planet.



